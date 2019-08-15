The Jarrell-Schwertner Water Supply Corp. has rescinded a boil water notice issued for the Holland area of southern Bell County.
On Tuesday, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the supplier to issue a boil water notice after repairs and replacement of a water line on Hackberry Road.
The notice affected customers who live on Hackberry Road from 4570 Hackberry east to Harber Road; Harber Road south of Hackberry to 17909 Harber; Spinn Lane; Romberg from Lindemann to FM 2268; from Romberg and FM 2268 east towards Holland; and 4960 FM 2268 east to Romberg. The notice did not include the city of Holland.
“The water sample result was received today, August 15, 2019, and the result was negative for bacteria,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions may contact David Yohe, general manager, at 512-746-2114 or visit the water supply office at 2393 County Road 311 in Jarrell.