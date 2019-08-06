LORENA — A diesel spill on northbound Interstate 35 in Lorena has prompted authorities to shut down the highway for an unknown period of time.
The spill occurred when a tractor-trailer broke down with a leaking diesel tank about ½ mile north of Woodland Road.
The spill requires a hazardous materials cleanup and all lanes are closed at the Lorena site near mile marker 320.
Texas Department of Transportation officials do not have an estimate on how long the cleanup will take.
Alternative routes are advised to access South Old Temple Road or Callan Ranch Road on the northbound side of I-35.