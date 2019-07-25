What does it truly mean to know one’s neighbor?
That is the question that the Temple Public Library will be answering this August by participating for the first time in the Read Across Texas — Know Your Neighbor program.
The program, a project of the Texas Center for the Book, will be split into two sections with one for younger participants and one for adult participants. Both of these programs will highlight books showing what it truly means to “know your neighbor.”
The two books highlighted at the Temple events were picked from a list of books that the state center felt met the criteria.
“The state library gives you two children’s books and two adult books, and we chose one of each,” Library Director Leigh Gardner said. “(There was) beautiful artwork in the children’s book, and we felt it would by an appropriate book to do a bilingual story time for.”
For children, the library will be hosting a story time event on Saturday, Aug. 3, which will feature the picture book “Dreamers” by author Yuyi Morales. The book will be read in both English and Spanish. The book tells the story of a mother immigrating to the United States from Juarez, Mexico, with her son.
For adults, the library will be hosting their event at Books for Lunch on Wednesday, Aug. 7, in the library’s board room to discuss Gregory Boyle’s “Tattoos on the Heart: The Power of Boundless Compassion.” The book goes over the author’s time working in a gang intervention program in Los Angeles.
For those who wish to read the book in preparation for the discussion, copies of the book are available at the library for check out.
The city also hopes to possibly participate in these sorts of reading programs in the future, setting one book for residents to read and then discuss.
“It is not unusual for cities to do a one-city, one-book type of read,” Gardner said. “And we are starting with something done state wide, as it is a good way to judge the interest in reaching out to do a broader program like this for the Bell County or Temple area.”
The Temple Public Library is located at 100 W. Adams Ave. For more information, visit www.templelibrary.us.