BELTON — Two Bell County parking lots are set to be improved.
The Commissioners Court Monday approved two contracts with Temple-based KPA Engineers to draft designs for the reconstruction of the east side parking lot at the Bell County Communications Center, 708 W. Ave. O, and repairs on the parking area at the Bell County Justice Center, 1201 Huey Drive.
The designs for the reconstruction of the Communications Center parking lot will cost $20,700 while the Justice Center blueprints will cost $18,900.
“The east side of it that’s adjoined to the Road and Bridge Yard has been in bad shape for years. We’re going to try to reconfigure that,” Commissioner Russell Schneider said of the Communications Center parking lot.
As for the Bell County Justice Center parking lot, Schneider said the expansion joints beneath the concrete top have deteriorated and caused damage to the surface. Expansion joints allow the concrete slabs that form the parking lot to expand and contract with temperature changes.
“(There are) some small repairs on the concrete pavements and replace the sealants to maintain that (lot),” the commissioner said.
Contracts like these include three pieces: designing the project, bidding it out, and managing construction.
“We can choose any of those,” Schneider said. “I think we’ll probably let them do the design, and we’ll save the bidding and construction. We’ll probably do that in house.”
Because the county will use KPA only for drafting designs, the cost should decrease, Schneider explained.
“So it would probably be less than $10,000 for both of them each,” he said.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn pointed out that these two endeavors are among the final capital projects set for the remainder of the current fiscal year.
The Commissioners Court, in a separate unanimous decision, approved a list of the remaining projects for the final three months in the 2019 fiscal year. Other projects slated for this fiscal year include moving a voting trailer, new air-conditioning units, and upgrading election equipment.
Blackburn said each parking lot project have total cost estimates of $100,000.