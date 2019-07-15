James Edward Blann, 44 — not James Edward Bamm — was the man arrested late Friday night by Temple Police officers.
The Temple Police Department initially had the name incorrect in the report and, as a result, conveyed the wrong last name to the media, spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
Blann was in the Bell County Jail Monday with bonds that totaled $26,500 and were set by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said. He is charged with deadly conduct.
Officers went at about 11 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of South 37th Street. They found a man, later identified as Blann, on the porch of a residence. They saw two handguns and a lot of bullet casings on the porch, Weems said.
Residents living on Avenue H near 37th Street heard the gunfire and saw many Temple Police officers respond to the area, according to Facebook.
Blann was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.