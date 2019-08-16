A Temple Police Department officer’s vehicle was struck while responding to a call Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened about 3 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and West Avenue H, police spokesman Cody Weems said.
Officer Dawn Swearingin had activated her emergency equipment prior to entering the intersection, Weems said.
The officer’s vehicle sustained moderate damage.
No one was transported by EMS, Weems said, adding that he did not know if the officer sought medical treatment.
The Thursday incident marked the eight traffic accident in 2019 involving Temple police officers, according to the police department.