BELTON — Three former firefighters charged with impersonating a public servant were indicted Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury.
John Ernest Burroughs of Temple, James E. Mercer of Heidenheimer and Joshua Chance Adkins of Killeen were each shown in audio and video recordings as they turned on their vehicles’ windshield-mounted emergency red and blue lights when they boxed in London Harris’ car on June 5, an arrest affidavit said.
None of the men are Bell County law enforcement officers and were never authorized to use emergency lights, the affidavit said.
The men reportedly were acting as bond apprehension agents, not firefighters, when they approached Harris.
Adkins reportedly got out of his vehicle with a handgun in his hand, but then holstered it as he walked toward Harris’ car. Burroughs and Mercer walked up on her from behind the car, the affidavit said.
Burroughs, 31, was the assistant fire chief for the Little River-Academy Volunteer Fire Department, while Mercer, 50, was the captain. Adkins, 28, was a firefighter. The three were suspended pending the investigation’s results, but that is immaterial now because the fire department recently was dissolved by its members.
Previous encounter
Burroughs and Mercer also approached Harris at her home the night of May 1 and reportedly said they were law enforcement officers who worked for Bell County, the affidavit said. They said they were there to serve her husband, Glenn David Barfield III, with a citation.
Harris reportedly asked for identification to prove they were law enforcement officers, but they never did show her anything as proof.
Harris recorded the encounter with Burroughs and Mercer and gave it to investigators with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. The recording was proof of what Harris claimed, the affidavit said.
The three men were arrested and stayed in the Bell County Jail for one day. Burroughs was released on a $100,000 bond. Adkins and Mercer were released on personal recognizance bonds.
Burroughs isn’t a licensed bail bondsman or bounty hunter because he has both felony and misdemeanor convictions in Bell County courtrooms. In addition, he is on an extended probationary period because of a previous felony conviction and probation violation.
At the time of the alleged offense, Burroughs was working for Anderson & White Bail Bonds, Anthony Anderson said.
Impersonating a public servant is a third-degree felony, punished upon conviction by a sentence ranging from two to 10 years in prison.