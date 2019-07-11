BELTON — A former Temple Police officer’s trial for three sex-related felony charges involving children was set Thursday for Nov. 4 — the three-year anniversary of when he was promoted to corporal.
Brandon Mathiews, 38, resigned from the Temple Police Department March 22 as a result of an investigation on charges he allegedly committed indecency with a child by sexual contact, made an invasive video recording of a child in a bathroom/dressing room and possessed child pornography.
Mathiews, who refused to resign on Nov. 21 when asked by Police Chief Floyd Mitchell, was on paid investigatory leave during a four-month Texas Rangers investigation. Mathiews was placed on unpaid leave after he was indicted on the three felony charges by a Bell County grand jury.
When allegations were made against Mathiews, he was restricted from all physical and remote access to the department and its record management system.
The grand jury indictments indicated the reported reasons for the charges against Mathiews.
The first indictment said he had sexual contact with a child on June 16, 2018, by touching the child’s genitals, and the child’s age was listed as younger than 17.
The second indictment said on Nov. 12, 2018, Mathiews recorded a child in a bathroom without consent.
The third indictment had six counts and said Mathiews intentionally had visual material that showed a child younger than 18 when the image was made — which showed a child engaging in sexual conduct.
Mathiews became a Temple Police officer Oct. 4, 2004, and was made a corporal Nov. 4, 2016. He was a member of the Criminal Investigations Unit that specializes in crime scene investigation and evidence processing. He was also a Temple Police Academy instructor for major crime and homicide scenes, was a K-9 unit decoy and member of the hostage negotiations unit.
He originally was released from the Bell County Jail on $30,000 bond for the three allegations, but a motion was filed by the Bell County District Attorney’s office to raise the bond amount.
Mathiews was later brought back to the jail after his bond was raised to $115,000, which he posted in March 2019. The only bond condition set on Mathiews was that he couldn’t have any recording device of any kind, which included a cellphone.