The Salvation Army offices in Temple and Killeen have merged.
Lts. Aaron and Chantel Millin of the Salvation Army Center of Hope in Temple will be in charge of both locations.
The Killeen Salvation Army has a family store and provides social service assistance to individuals in the community. In addition to the family store, Temple Salvation Army operates two shelters and offers programs for shelter residents.
“We’ll be the commanding officers over all of Bell County,” said Lt. Chantel Millin. “Eventually the name will transition to Salvation Army of Bell County.”
Once the decision was made to merge the two offices, the officers in Killeen received a new assignment in North Carolina.
The Millins will be managing both family stores and programs in Killeen and Temple.
Case management will expand more into Killeen, because the grants the agency has received for supportive housing now provides homes to individuals in the western part of Bell County.
“We have some federal grants that require us to serve the entire county,” Millin said. “We were already doing case management and we have rehoused more than 100 people in Killeen in the last year.”
The case worker in Killeen will work with the Temple team and will learn more about the grants. There are four case managers in Temple and a part time case worker who manages the Temple food pantry.
Millin said she’ll be recruiting more volunteers to help out for the annual Angel Tree projects in both Killeen and Temple.
“To best serve the clients we’ll need an Angel Tree in both communities,” she said. “It would be difficult for parents in Killeen to get to Temple to pick up the gifts and vice versa.”
Millin said her husband has been spending a lot of time in Killeen. In fact, he was heading to Killeen Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re reorganizing the store,” she said. “It’s been a good transition.”
Killeen has a food pantry and there may be opportunities to expand it in the future.
“We’re trying to make the most of the resources at both locations,” Millin said.
The Salvation Army shelters in Temple for men, women and families are full.
“We continue to work on our fundraising and getting the information out on how important it is to get public funding,” she said. “We do get federal funding, but the majority of those monies don’t go to operations, it goes toward services.”
It costs Temple Salvation Army $4,500 to keep one person for 90 days in the shelter.
“That includes everything — case management, food, laundry, beds and all else — the individual needs during their stay,” Millin said.
Social services will continue to take place across the county as case managers work to permanently rehouse those who are homeless, while also helping to prevent homelessness through rent and utility assistance, as grant funds are available. In addition, proceeds received through sales at the Family Stores in Temple and Killeen will help fund the programs and services offered across the county.
For those interested in volunteering, call 254-774-9996 in Temple or 254-634-0364 in Killeen. Donations can be made in three ways: online at www.salvationarmytexas.org/temple; mailing to P.O. Box 1884 Temple, TX 76503; or at the office located at 419 W. Ave. G Temple, TX 76504.