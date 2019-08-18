BELTON — As students across Belton ISD find their way to classes on the first day of school, the school board is expected to begin its search for a new superintendent.
The Belton Independent School District board of trustees will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St.
The school board members will consider naming an interim superintendent to take Susan Kincannon’s place after her contract with Waco ISD is finalized Aug. 29. Kincannon was named the lone finalist for Waco schools superintendent on Aug. 7.
“As we ended the school year and the summer began, I started thinking that it might be time for me to make a change and redesign my own life,” Kincannon said, with emotion in her voice, during Belton ISD’s annual convocation last week. “After nearly two decades, I’ve decided a change and a new opportunity will allow me to continue to grow — because life and learning is never done. So it’s time for me to write a new chapter in my life, and continue doing the work that I love in a new place.”
Prior to considering naming an interim superintendent, the school board will convene in closed session to discuss two items.
First, they will discuss the proposed termination of an employee’s contract and discuss who to name as interim superintendent as well the search process for the district’s next leader. After that, the board will consult with the district’s attorney about replacing Kincannon.
This will be the third time since Aug. 8 that the school board met in closed session to discuss the superintendent position. They first met on Aug. 8 to discuss the position. Most recently, the board met in closed session Thursday.
“Please know that the board will be hard at work identifying the best path forward,” board President Sue Jordan wrote in an Aug. 8 letter to staff, parents and community members. “It is our intention to move forward with purpose to identify exceptional candidates for our top leadership position and to keep the community informed with accurate information throughout the process.”
Kincannon has served as Belton superintendent for eight years and worked in the district for nearly two decades. The school board in February extended Kincannon’s contract for one year, and gave her a 4 percent raise last month. Kincannon — who started her career in education as a fifth grade teacher in Temple ISD — currently earns a salary of $223,600.