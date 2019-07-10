The Temple Independent School District will have three new administrators for the upcoming 2019-20 school year.
The school board Monday heard from Kim Glawe, the new health services director; Kevin Korompai, the principal of Fred W. Edwards Academy; and RaShonta LeBlanc, the district’s girls athletic coordinator.
All three already were Temple ISD employees, and the board approved their promotions earlier this year.
Glawe — who has worked as a nurse at Travis Science Academy and Scott Elementary School for the past eight years — replaces Andi Haynes, who is retiring, as the district’s top health administrator. She started her new position July 1.
“Over the course of my last eight years working for Temple, I realized how important it is for nurses here in the district. We are just adjuncts to their education,” Glawe said. “We are just here to promote their overall success through healthy lifestyles and healthy living.”
Korompai, who was previously an assistant principal at Temple High School, was tapped to be the principal of Edwards Academy in late June.
“I want to thank the Temple school board and the senior leadership team for entrusting me with the next steps at Edwards Academy as we move into a new building to be able to provide opportunities to students who are in need without having to, maybe, put them on a waiting list, like we’ve had in the past,” Korompai said.
Edwards Academy is slated to move to a remodeled facility at the Freeman Heights building, 300 S. 27th St., for the new school year. The school is currently at 1414 W. Barton Ave.
As Temple ISD’s girls athletic coordinator, LeBlanc wants to expand the scope of the program.
“My vision for this position here is to involve the entire community in the success of the athletic program,” she said. “I also would like for us to become a model program for … girl athletics in the state of Texas. I want people to come to us and say, ‘What are the girls doing over there? Why are they so successful?’”
Athletic Director Scott Ste-wart said Le- Blanc — who will continue to serve as the girls basketball head coach — is filling a position that was “desperately needed.”
Superintendent Bobby Ott brought up an answer that LeBlanc — who appeared in the NCAA Women’s Final Four during her four seasons on the Louisiana State University basketball team — gave to the interview community.
“I heard in the interview she was asked, ‘How are you going to handle the pressure of girl athletics in Temple? Because Temple has such high stakes in athletics,” Ott said, recounting the interview. “I heard her response was, ‘I shot free throws in front of 60,000 people. I think that qualifies.’”