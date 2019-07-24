At what was likely the most pleasant day July will have to offer this summer, vendors were out in full force Wednesday at the Farmers Market on the West Campus of Baylor Scott & White.
This farmer’s market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday through Oct. 30.
The aroma of freshly popped kettle corn was in the breeze, colorful fresh vegetables were on display, along with jewel-colored jars of jams and jellies, and cupcakes and scones.
Shelley Romans, market manager, said each week more and more customers have made their way to the market.
For several years this market was held under the oak trees on the north side of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. The market moved further afield this year to 5701 Airport Road.
“We still have great vendors and traffic grows every week,” Romans said. Plus, there’s no shortage of parking spaces.
Larry Harmon of L&L Farms had a sizable display of vegetables.
Harmon grows most of what he sells — zucchini, yellow squash, cucumbers, potatoes and onions. He has a farm in Sparks. An Academy resident grows some of the vegetables.
“I don’t grow the tomatoes and the watermelon and cantaloupes come from Gustine,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of okra.”
The wet spring and early summer took a toll on some of the vegetables, Harmon said.
“I normally have bell peppers and jalapenos but they’ve played out,” he said.
Hassiba Menchentel, owner/baker at Cake De Chez Nous, had a variety of baked goods for sell.
“We’re known for our scones,” Menchentel said.
Scones aren’t easy to make, she said. Following a recipe won’t necessarily get you what you want.
“It’s all about the feel of the dough,” Menchentel said.
Chef Flaco’s salsa and quesos were for sale and taste tests were offered by Jennifer O’Brien.
“I love the Hatch chili queso,” O’Brien said. “I could easily eat a jar.”
There was also a ghost pepper queso.
O’Brien mentioned that the other vendors at this market were very nice, which was the message of many of the sellers on Wednesday.
“It’s friendly and family oriented,” she said.
Grumpy’s Pepper Jelly and Jam had a huge selection of items for sale.
“I started with pepper jelly about five years ago and then something happened, I’m not sure what,” Carey Leech said. “I now make 20 kinds of pepper jelly, 22 kinds of jams and jellies and I now have my own bees.”
He also had surplus butternut squash for sell.
Next to Grumpy was Lonnie Padgett, whose specialty is salsa and chips.
Further down the row of vendors was Lee Harris of Bird Song Lavender Farm in Troy.
It’s said that lavender won’t fare well in black land soil, but Harris has managed to keep it going and come up with a number of products, including essential oils, soap, lotion and spray. Some of the products were based on items Harris needed, including a moisturizing lotion his dermatologist wanted him to use and a therapy soap that includes hyssop oil for his tennis elbow.
Until the highway construction began, there were annual events at the farm, Harris said.
Wayne and Cam Baker had a table filled with jellies that Wayne makes. His ribbons from the State Fair of Texas for his products were on display.
“We started off with the basic flavors and more were added to the mix,” Wayne Baker said.
He also collects Mayhaws to make jam.
“I don’t like it,” Cam Baker said. “Some people love it.”
The Bakers had a box of lemon jelly, which was a special order from a customer.
In addition to jams, jellies and vegetables at the market, there were pickles, jewelry, T-shirts and bougainvilleas in just about every color available for sale.