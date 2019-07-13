The Temple Mayor’s Council on Physical Fitness is encouraging businesses, companies and corporations of all sizes in Temple and surrounding areas to compete in the 2019 Corporate Challenge.
Corporate Challenge is a series of sporting events that allows employees from local businesses the opportunity to compete against other area companies through friendly competition. It is a great opportunity for co-workers to team up and compete together for both personal achievement and company pride.
“The corporate challenge is a great team-building opportunity for your employees outside the workplace,” Tracy Klusacek, coordinator for the Corporate Challenge, said in a news release. “It also promotes employee health and wellness, while improving morale.”
Companies may choose from varying levels of participation for their employees. Some companies choose to compete in a single event while others compete in all events. The main goal of the program is to encourage a healthy work force. The deadline to register is 5 p.m. Aug. 9, with events taking place from Sept. 7 to Oct. 26.
This year’s challenge events include bowling, volleyball, golf, basketball skills, horseshoes, washers, billiards, kickball, disc golf, softball, a 5K race and a sporting clays shooting event.
To learn about the Corporate Challenge or to register, visit www.getfittemple.com or call 254-298-5582.