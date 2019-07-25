Changing the traditions of how a school relates to its students involves a lot of moving parts that touch almost every part of the school and getting those parts to move in unison, or at least not impeding the efforts.
For several months Temple College has been working toward a goal that cultivates innovation and is supportive.
The Circle of Support committee met this week to talk about next steps, since many of the working groups have made headway in coming up with ideas to address initiatives that support students’ non-academic issues.
The Circle of Support proposal exists to uncover and put in place resources and best practices that will sustain the Temple College student who may have needs not typically addressed by the school.
There are numerous focus areas under the Circle of Support, including housing, food, transportation, economic crisis and more, said Jennifer Graham, team leader of the Circle of Support working group.
The Success Council was established by Glenda Barron, former president of Temple College, and is the result of Achieving the Dream initiative. Its task was to uncover the issues that might stand in the way of a student being successful academically.
The non-academic issues that could hamper students from being successful have been taken up by the Circle of Support, which falls under the Success Council.
The adoption of accelerated classes, eight-week courses and year-round scheduling became TC’s Quality Enhancement Plan, a document developed by a school that identifies issues that come from the college assessment and focuses on learning outcomes and successes. This is tied to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools accreditation process.
“What does the path forward look like?” Graham said.
Brent Colwell, director of TC fine arts division, has taken on the role to focus on Circle of Support at TC during the fall and spring semesters.
Using an Amarillo College poverty initiative, TC is borrowing ideas that have worked in Amarillo.
Colwell had a list of words to use in value statements.
TC has a number of value statements and touch upon the value of learning, opportunity, and integrity and community collaboration.
Amarillo College value statements are Caring through Wow, Caring through Fun, Caring through Innovations, Caring though Family and Caring Through Yes.
Colwell looked also at the value statements from Top 10 customer service organizations.
Faculty and students at Amarillo College looked at the words and value statements and came up with the college’s words that illustrated the school’s charge, Colwell said.
The value statements were for faculty and staff as well as the students.
“The value statements are plastered all over campus,” he said.
Colwell liked the value statements from the Dollar Shave Club, which are targeted toward employees — Come as you are. We always try our best, if you do, too; You’re welcome in the club no matter who you are or what you’re in to. Stay curious. Come eager to learn. And ABD — Always be disruptive. Speak up.
Colwell likes H-E-B value statements — Service. “At H-E-B we believe grocery shopping is more than an errand. That’s why it’s our pledge to go above and beyond. Here we think like a customer, not about the customer. Heart, people matter. Drive, competition drives us. Collaboration defines us.”
The real work on the value statements for TC will begin when a list of value words are given to staff on All College Day.
“I think this is really an important starting point and we have to have buy-in from throughout the college,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with the value statements we have, but they are just long and include very formal language.”
There was a lot of information taken in at the Poverty Summit and there is a need to determine what happens next, Graham said.
This includes a lot of activities including value statements, and the many policies and procedures that effect students.
One policy that can be confusing is the add/drop policy, Graham said.
Are students dropped after four absences and why?
“It’s very much tied to money,” she said.
This and more questions will be asked and answered as the school develops its Circle of Support.