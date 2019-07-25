The Temple and Belton school districts both anticipate receiving a B when the Texas Education Agency releases accountability ratings next month, according to preliminary data.
If these preliminary estimates stay the same when TEA releases the official ratings on Aug. 15, it would mark a letter grade increase for the Temple Independent School District and a steady hold for Belton ISD. Last year, Temple ISD received a C while Belton ISD got a B.
“As a superintendent, I am grateful for the rating; however, I also know that it is impossible for a single letter to measure the overall quality of education we provide in Temple,” Bobby Ott, the Temple schools leader, told the Telegram.
The A-F accountability rating system debuted last year, with districts receiving a letter grade.
This year, though, the system will be fully implemented, with districts and individual campuses receiving a letter grade.
“The system measures three areas: student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps,” said Deanna Lovesmith, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for Belton ISD.
Susan Kincannon, the Belton ISD superintendent, echoed her Temple counterpart.
“Fundamentally, I think it’s not a great system,” Kincannon said of the A-F grading framework that the Texas Legislature created in 2017. “I think a system that assumes that kids come to school learning at the same rate at the same time is not fair.”
Ott used the STAAR test as an example.
“What if every kid in Texas passed the STAAR test? Would that mean that they are all college ready, all leaders, all employable, all happy?” he asked. “An exam will never measure those things in totality, but educators will always work to prepare our students in this manner.”
Ott continued, saying, “This proves that the ratings don’t even scratch the surface of what transpires in schools.”
Belton ISD, Kincannon said, wants to do well under the system, but it cannot lose sight of its most important asset — students.
“With or without our rating, having been part of this great district for the last seven years, and working in others, I know firsthand that we provide an innovative educational experience that is second to none,” Ott said. “TISD is special and the recent statewide attention we are receiving is only validation to our special staff, students and families.”
Belton school board Secretary Janet Leigh, a former teacher, said the school ratings can stigmatize students.
“I wouldn’t want to see them stigmatized for something they’re struggling every day to overcome and work so hard to do it,” Leigh said. “I do want to compliment our teachers who work in challenging situations because I know how hard it is.”