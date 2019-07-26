KILLEEN — After just over two months, the Friends in Crisis homeless shelter opened its doors at 3:01 p.m. Friday to a crowd of nearly 25 homeless already in line.
The shelter closed temporarily May 18 due to funding issues, and the residents it served battled rising temperatures and severe storms, many creating an encampment outside the shelter.
For those utilizing the services, such as William Minor — who goes by “Pops” — it was a day of excitement.
“I’m glad it’s open, I’m glad for everyone,” Minor said.
Shelter residents were able to partake in food prior to the shelter’s provided dinner.
Robert Anthony Rodriguez served tacos, water and soda from his newly opened food truck business called Goody’s Tacos. Rodriguez, who has served tacos to the homeless a few times, provided free tacos. He had enough supplies to feed more than 200 people.
“I didn’t even know it (the shelter) was opening,” Rodriguez said.
He said it appeared as an event on his Facebook timeline, and he knew immediately that he wanted to come out and serve the homeless.
The excitement didn’t stop with just the homeless waiting for the doors to open. It permeated into the staff of the parent organization, Families in Crisis. Program Director Suzanne Armour said the atmosphere was energizing.
“This feels a lot different than the day it closed,” she said. “I couldn’t sleep last night.”
Armour saw new faces in the line of people waiting to get in.
“I hope the clients are glad to be here,” she said.
“I’m confident we’ve driven this bus in the right direction to be sustainable,” Armour said.
For other shelter officials, the reopening is a positive sign forward.
“For the shelter, it’s a step forward in the right direction,” said John Becerra, the new shelter coordinator. “I do believe these clients are excited.”
Becerra was named the shelter coordinator Wednesday. He has been with Friends in Crisis since it originally opened in December 2015. Prior to being named shelter coordinator, he was an intake specialist for new clients, a housing case manager for veterans and a case manager at the shelter.
Although the reopening was a slow climb, Armour said, the staff and board were all on the same page.
“Everybody’s bottom line was to get the shelter open,” Armour said.
Although the shelter is open and federal grant money is expected in October, shelter officials are still counting on continued community support.
“One of the things we’re promoting is to set up ongoing giving,” Armour said.
William Hall, Families in Crisis operating director, said some people have already set up monthly payments.
“We believe the community support will be ongoing,” he said.
Those wishing to make recurring donations can go to www.familiesincrisis.net and click on “Donate.”