An Indiana National Guard soldier died following a training accident Thursday at Fort Hood, Army officials confirmed.
Officials have not released the soldier's name or details of the accident.
The Indiana National Guard said a news release with more information will be released soon.
It is common for National Guard units to train at Fort Hood.
Another Indiana National Guard soldier, 43-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Mark Boner of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died in January 2018 at Fort Hood, shortly after arriving for training. Army officials did not disclose how he died, but did say his death did not involve Army training or foul play.