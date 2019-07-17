BELTON — A trio of educators is now set to be Belton school administrators for the upcoming fall semester.
The school board this week unanimously approved the promotion of a current Belton Independent School District teacher and hiring of two other educators for three administrative positions.
Odessa College Dean Becky Musil is the new principal of Lakewood Elementary. Stacie Seveska, an assistant principal in Leander ISD, is the new student services director. Lance Jordy, a special education teacher at Belton High School, is the district’s Disciplinary Alternative Education Program coordinator.
“Welcome aboard,” board President Sue Jordan said. “We’re excited for everyone.”
Musil, a former Advanced Placement English teacher at Belton High School, replaces Judy Schiller as the top administrator at Lakewood Elementary School, 11200 FM 2305. Schiller retired this summer after working 36 years in education — 15 of which were spent in Belton ISD.
“Becky, having been a teacher in Belton ISD, has a great reputation of success, and was very beloved by our students,” Superintendent Susan Kincannon said, adding that Musil helped push students to higher levels of achievement.
Musil has worked as a teacher and administrator for nearly 30 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in English from Texas Tech University, and a psychology master’s degree and a higher education administration doctorate from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
At Odessa College, Musil was the dean of teaching and learning.
Seveska is in her 19th year in education. She replaces Robert Atmar as the student services director.
Atmar retired in June after work 36 years for Belton ISD, district spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said.
Seveska has a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from East Texas Baptist University and a master’s degree in education administration and supervision from the University of Phoenix.
Prior to his promotion to DAEP coordinator, Jordy worked for 10 years as a special education teacher at BHS.
“All of those years have been at the high school. We appreciate his work teaching there,” said Todd Schiller, the assistant superintendent of human resources.
Jordy earned a biology bachelor’s degree from UMHB and an education master’s degree from Lamar University.
Jordy’s position is new to Belton ISD.
“As a part of the district’s staffing plan to manage growth, we are moving from one to two administrators at the DAEP campus,” Cox said.