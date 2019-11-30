Notwithstanding that it is sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, shoppers Saturday hit local stores to support Small Business Saturday.
Julia Symmonds, one of the owners of Second Street Emporium, said customer traffic was steady.
“It’s just nice to see them out,” she said. “We’ve always consistently had good turnouts on Small Business Saturday and we’ve always appreciated it.”
The Emporium is a vintage and antique shop, she said.
“We try to have everything 1975 and earlier,” she said. “A true antique is 100 years old. Vintage most consider being 30-50 years old.”
The store has something for just about everyone, she said.
“We get a lot of people who say, ‘I had this as a child,’ or ‘My mom or grandmother had this,’” she said. “It brings back a lot of memories. We’re happy to have people stop by and reminisce, happy to talk to them about their items.”
Repurposing is a big trend in vintage and antiques, she said. For example, someone might turn a gumball machine into a lamp.
“They’ll take an old door and make it into a headboard for a bed,” she said. Or they’ll take an old headboard and use it for a trellis in the garden.
She pointed out an example of this, an old chimney top that people will hang on the wall. Someone recently bought a windmill tail for a wall decoration, she said.
Across the street in Pieces by Jo, owner Alma Johnson said she had a booth in The Hub for about three years. Her grand opening in the new store was Nov. 1.
“It’s been really good,” she said of the Saturday crowd. She deals in boutiques, décor and some antiques, she said.
“Antiques and home décor has always been my love,” she said.
She had an antique store in Belton years ago, she said, and her mother collected antiques. Johnson said she’s not into antiques as much as she used to be, since it’s time consuming and can involve a lot of heavy lifting.
“I buy a lot of costume jewelry from Taos, N.M.,” she said. “I go there a couple of times a year.”
Running her own store has been quite a challenge, since she’s been retired for about six years, she said.
“But I love it,” she said. “It keeps my mind busy and my body busy, and I enjoy it very much. I’m very proud of it.”
Next door, in The Hub, owner Holly Gosh said the day was going great.
“I’m very happy that people showed up,” she said. “We’ve been very busy all day.”
The two-story Hub has about 40 individually owned shops, selling antiques, apparel, home goods, gifts and handmade items, she said. It also has event space for baby and bridal showers. One of the new vendors upstairs is The Pink Sink, she said, which does eyebrows, eyelashes and makeup.
“We get men that come and shop for their wives,” she said. “We can help them pick out the perfect gift.”