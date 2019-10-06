When residents of a given city are asked to list the most important resources of their hometown, they are likely to mention quality schools, a solid economy, a vibrant cultural scene or myriad recreational opportunities.But how many people stop to consider their city’s newspaper among the most valuable assets?A strong community newspaper serves a variety of functions that are crucial to keeping its readers informed, educated and engaged — all of which is vital in a democratic society.As we celebrate National Newspaper Week, Oct. 6-12, it’s an opportunity to examine the ways newspapers not only provide news and information, but also serve as a strong community partner in supporting programs and projects that make a difference.Certainly, at its core, a paper’s job is to provide the news you need. What will the weather be like? What topics are the school board expected to discuss? What was the score of last night’s game? What entertainment options are available this weekend?A local newspaper also is valuable in making the public aware of road construction, boil water notices, school lockdowns and holiday closings.But beyond offering useful, timely information, community newspapers are crucial in helping to increase voter turnout, improve government financial transparency and accountability, and encourage participation by prospective candidates for office, as well as serve as a platform for the civil exchange of viewpoints through letters, polls and online feedback.Strong community newspapers are dedicated to bringing their readers the stories that matter — providing dependable, fact-based reporting — and doing so every day.This commitment to journalistic excellence and service to the community is something the Temple Daily Telegram has maintained throughout more than 100 years of continuous publication. It’s a level of pride and professionalism our readers have come to expect in their newspaper — and one they deserve.Your community newspaper can offer products and services unmatched by other news sources.Perhaps most importantly, newspapers serve as a watchdog over our elected officials, local bureaucracies and governmental bodies.Accuracy and thoroughness are the hallmarks of local newspaper coverage, which goes far beyond the video snippets and sound bites found on other media sources. Community newspapers such as the Telegram and its sister paper, the Killeen Daily Herald, provide readers with in-depth, issue-oriented coverage that can’t be found elsewhere.Through the shared resources of FME News Service, the two publications are able to provide expanded county and regional coverage — offering an even broader base of information to readers.This year’s National Newspaper Week observance is focusing on the importance of the First Amendment — and indeed, there was a reason our Founding Fathers enshrined freedom of the press as a first priority.A newspaper’s ability to access, gather and disseminate information to the public is the basis for a well-educated populace and a strong democracy.Newspapers continue to embody First Amendment principles through their commitment to thoroughness, accuracy, accountability and transparency.But newspapers also take seriously their responsibility to give voice to their readers — and the Telegram is proud to do so through publication of letters to the editor and comments in news reports. It’s not just about what newspaper readers need to know; it’s also about what readers need to say — and a constructive dialog with readers will inevitably made a good newspaper even better.The Telegram and Herald are not just community newspapers. They are your community newspapers — and with that role comes great responsibility. We understand we reflect our respective communities, and it’s our commitment to do so in a positive, constructive manner. We will continue to shine the light of transparency in areas where it’s needed. We also will continue to bring to light the issues and problems that affect our readers, and seek solutions where possible.Of course, we also will continue to share the stories of individuals and organizations that are making a positive difference for others, and making our communities stronger through their efforts.We hope that through responsive, thorough, fact-based reporting, we can help to make our communities a better place in which to live and work.During National Newspaper Week, please feel free to contact us and tell us what we are doing well, where we could use some improvement and what we can do to better serve our readers.In short, let us know how we can be a more valuable asset to our community.
EDITORIAL: Local news matters
Jerry Prickett
Updated
Jerry Prickett
