A former Temple Independent School District teacher was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of improper relationship between an educator and student.
Seanna Kathleen Williams, 35, a former graphic design teacher at Temple High School, was in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, charged with two counts of improper relationship between educator/student — both second-degree felony charges, jail records indicate. No bond was listed yet.
The Temple Police Department on April 10 told the district a high school teacher was linked to a report of an alleged improper relationship with students. Immediately after receiving the notification, the teacher was placed on administrative leave.
Williams resigned the next day and a report was filed with the Texas Education Agency to notify the State Board for Educator Certification of the investigation.
“Temple ISD condemns this type of behavior,” said Dr. Bobby Ott, superintendent of Temple ISD. “Educator misconduct is a very serious matter that our district does not take lightly — especially when it involves the well-being of our students.”
The district worked in collaboration with the Temple Police throughout the investigation, Hernandez said.
“I want to thank the Temple Police Department for their diligence in conducting such an extensive investigation,” Ott said. “In cases such as this, the objective is to make sure the root of the matter is correctly identified, mitigated and consequences are served appropriately.”