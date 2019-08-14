CAMERON — Quentel Antwain Westbrook was sentenced to five years Tuesday for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
Westbrook, 26, of Cameron, will spend that time in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after he pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony.
He was sentenced in the 20th Judicial District Court with Judge John Youngblood presiding.
A sentence of two to 20 years in prison was possible for Westbrook.
Westbrook admitted he fired a gun, later determined to be stolen from Pensacola, Fla., and fired it at a man he believed had sex with his girlfriend, a probable cause affidavit said.
The incident happened just after midnight on Jan. 26, 2019, on North Fannin Avenue near Yoe High School. A caller heard shots fired from a vehicle, went outside and saw a man drive away in a Cadillac. He said Westbrook was the driver.
Westbrook said he fired at the man involved with his girlfriend.
The gun was found inside a box at the residence, and Westbrook was a convicted felon who wasn’t supposed to possess a firearm.