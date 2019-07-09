At the state fairground in Huron, S.D., Connor Barton, 14, was recently crowned world champion of calf roping at one of the world’s largest rodeos for junior high school kids.
Barton, who lives in Cameron, was introduced to the sport of roping by his parents, who also have participated in rodeos in the past. This year’s competition at the junior high school level of the National High School Rodeo Association’s national rodeo was the first time since he started competing that he managed to make it to nationals.
“This is my first time at nationals, but I have participated at a bunch of other rodeos in the past,” Barton said. “I am pretty dedicated to school, but I usually compete on the weekends and when I have school off.”
The rodeo this year also was Barton’s last year to participate at the junior high school level before moving up in divisions next year as he enters ninth grade.
Participants in the junior high school division are in grades six through eight, with older kids entering the competition’s high school division.
This final competition at the end of last month was the last of a series of similar competitions that encompassed the globe, including 1,150 participants and countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico and Australia. Participants were divided into groups based upon the event for which they qualified.
After going through regional and state levels of the competition, participants at the national stage had to participate over two days to narrow down the competition.
For the roping portion of the competition, which Barton participated in, the participants’ goal was to lasso a calf as quickly as they could once the time started. To determine the winner out of the 161 participants at the national level, each participant had three attempts, with the lowest time winning the title.
Barton said that while there is skill involved in roping the calves, there also is a bit of luck with how the calf you are assigned behaves.
“If you draw a good calf, it makes (roping) a lot easier,” Barton said. “The most challenging part (about the whole competition) was actually qualifying for nationals at state. There are lots of other good ropers that you have to go against.”
Barton’s total time for all three rounds was 8.35 seconds, placing him first after tallying all the other competitor’s scores.
Those competitors who came from Texas for the competition ended up taking home six World Champion titles, three Reserve Champion titles and one All-Around Champion title, taking the national title for the state.
Barton said he is a little nervous moving up to the high school level of the competition, partially because he will be switching the event he participates in. As Barton moves forward he will be participating in team roping instead of calf roping, which involves roping steers.
“I am going to continue roping, but I am just not going to continue calf roping but do team roping instead; it’s a little bit harder,” Barton said. “Team roping is roping a steer instead of a calf, and you have to rope its horns instead of its neck.”