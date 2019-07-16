BELTON — A local author is scheduled to discuss her book on a Salado pioneer at the next meeting of the Bell County Historical Commission.
Nancy Graff Kelsey will talk about her book, “Empresario’s Son: E.S.C. Robertson of Salado” at the commission’s meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, in the first-floor courtroom at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave.
Kelsey will discuss chapter one of her book, which deals with the troubles Robertson had with Stephen F. Austin.
The historical commission works to preserve and promote county history under the direction of the Bell County Commissioners Court. For more information, call the BCHC office from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays at 254-933-5917.