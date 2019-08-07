Four community leaders will be honored as distinguished alumni of the Temple Independent School District this fall.
The Temple Education Foundation announced Wednesday that lawyer Thomas Baird, Citizens for Progress President Sonjanette Crossley, former school board member Dorothy Powell and Councilman Wendell Williams will be recognized as distinguished alumni at a fundraising event in October.
“These folks graduated, but they’ve come back and they live in our community, they serve in our community, are very visible, and have done unique things to promote our community and our district,” Temple Education Foundation chairman Becky Montgomery said. “We just want to honor them.”
Baird, Crossley and Williams said they are honored to receive this recognition. Powell — a graduate of Dunbar-Meridith High School, the last segregated campus in Temple, and a longtime teacher — was not available for comment Wednesday.
“I’m honored that my life has got the attention of others without having me to seek it,” Crossley, 70, said. “I’m honored to be listed among the people who are being selected to say they’ve made a difference in their community. I’ll continue to do that.”
Crossley — who was in the last graduating class of Dunbar-Meridith High School in 1968 — has served on numerous boards and committees, including the Temple Economic Development Corp. and the Planning and Zoning Commission.
“You name it; I try to have my thumbprint on something so that we can continue to flourish as a city. I’m passionate about Temple because I was born here and I’m still here,” she said.
Williams, 70, is a former banker. He has served on the boards for the Temple Economic Development Corporation, Temple Chamber of Commerce, Health and Bioscience District, Ralph Wilson Youth Club, Temple Jaycees and the Temple Business League.
The first-term councilman said his banking career and love of Temple led to him being so involved.
“This honor, I would have never dreamed of this — and my teachers never did,” Williams said, laughing.
Baird, 66, was a founder of Baird, Crews, Schiller & Whitaker law firm in Temple. He is the chairman of the Temple Health and Bioscience District board of directors and the president of the Keep Temple Beautiful board of directors.
“When I was in high school we used to talk about … you cut your wrist you bleed royal blue. I cut my wrist, I still bleed royal blue,” Baird said.
Baird said he participates in so many local organizations because of the young people who live in Temple.
“I tell young people in the community to get involved,” he said. “They need to give back to the community that has given them so much and to a school district that has given them so much. That’s where my involvement has been — to leave it better than I found it (and) to help other people be successful.”