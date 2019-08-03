The city of Temple is planning on improving some of the city’s aging infrastructure and increasing police and firefighter compensation in its proposed $176 million budget for fiscal year 2020.
City Manager Brynn Myers presented the proposed budget to the Temple City Council on Thursday evening.
The city expects to bring in more than $170.8 million in revenue in the 2020 fiscal year. The proposed budget has a deficit of more than $5 million, with that deficit being covered by savings from the previous fiscal year.
Myers explained the deficit and Temple’s budget planning to the Council.
“We practice balanced and conservative budgeting,” she said. “We estimate revenues low while we estimate expenditures high, and we never spend money just because it is budgeted. Before we spend money we make sure it is right, and we are checking ourselves to make sure it is necessary and needed.
The proposed tax rate is 67.27 cents for $100 of valuation — a 1.15-cent increase from the 2019 tax rate of 66.12 cents.
“A lot of the projects that we are working on are aggressive, and to be able to do them for only 1.15 cents increase on the tax rate (is great),” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said. “I think that it shows that city leadership is doing a very good job with the stewardship of the taxpayer’s money.”
If approved, a homeowner with a house valued at $100,000 would pay about $672.70 in the coming fiscal year. Last year, that homeowner would have paid $661.20. That is an increase of $11.50 in annual property taxes.
To bring in the same amount of revenue as the current budget, the city would need to levy a tax rate of 59.5 cents. This rate is known as the effective tax rate.
The city cannot exceed a 67.29 cent tax rate — also known as the rollback rate — otherwise it could trigger an election, if 10 percent of voters petition for it.
Infrastructure improvements planned
Temple is focusing on improving aging infrastructure in the proposed budget.
The city is planning the expansion of the proposed $35 million membrane water treatment facility. This expansion would go toward reducing the city’s water burden as it continues to grow, Colton Migura, treatment chief of operations, said.
The city also plans on spending $5 million on drainage projects in 2020.
Two other series of projects the city wants to work on are the parks master plan that will be completed sometime later in the year and a series of public safety projects. Both of these will require the city to issue public bond elections to raise the needed funds.
The city manager said the city plans on holding a bond election in May. These bonds will cover parks and public safety.
“We have a place holder in the financial plan for a potential parks bond in the amount of $33 million,” Myers said. “We would expect that bond election, if council decides to call it, would be probably in May of 2020. The public safety bond, which is estimated at this point at $15 million, (is) also contemplated to be in May of 2020 or in 2021.”
Catching up with compensation
The city also wants to increase compensation for Temple’s firefighters and police officers. Myers said Temple is not at the same level as other cities in the surrounding area.
“There really is nothing more important than public safety,” Davis said. “It is important we as a city acknowledge our police and firefighters and the work that they do in protecting us. It is imperative that the city of Temple become a more competitive employer for those employees.”
By increasing the compensation, the city manager said it would allow Temple to retain skilled police officers and firefighters who might otherwise leave to better paying departments.
“The main thing for police and fire, this year, is compensation,” Myers said. “For the police officer and firefighter rank, we are 14 to 15 percent behind our peer cities in compensation. So our main priority as it relates to police and fire this year is to make those compensation adjustments to bring those salaries to a level that is more competitive in our market.”
The proposed budget calls for a new ladder truck for Temple Fire & Rescue and three new garbage trucks.
Public hearings on the tax rate will be held at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 9 and during the City Council meeting Aug. 15. The City Council will vote to adopt the budget at its second public hearing, which will be held during a special council meeting Aug. 23.