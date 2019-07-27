There was a festive air in the Wilson Park Recreation Center for the Saturday afternoon Game On Expo, co-hosted by Bell County Comic Con.
Clare Stratmann, a Bell County Comic Con staff member, met people at the door and gave away free comics and children’s tickets for the Aug. 3- 4 Comic Con at the Bell County Expo Center.
“This is really perfect for us, because a lot of our event is about gaming,” she said.
Miranda Lugo, recreation center coordinator, said July is National Parks and Recreation Month, with the theme of Game On.
“We decided to focus on alternative recreation, physical activity and movement in the pop culture world,” she said.
Although adults also participated, especially in the costume contest, she said the goal was to meet children and young adults at a level they enjoy.
Two of the younger winners in the costume contest, she said, were Maggie Maatta, who won in the 0-3 division as Batwoman, and Violet Darby, in the 4-6 division, as Viking Girl.
Live Action Role Playing, sponsored by the Society for Creative Anachronism, drew a good crowd in the gymnasium.
Michelle Buchmeier of Copperas Cove, an SCA member, said that earlier her daughter, Cailee, 11, defeated her brother, Jared, 12, in a rapier demonstration.
“They go back and forth,” Buchmeier said.
Her husband, Brandon, started the matches between combatants and explained the rules to the onlookers. All of the combatants wore some type of medieval attire. The Buchmeiers were dressed as Vikings.
The SCA also helped with an arts and crafts room. Brian Presser of Temple said the group makes things that represent aspects of medieval life.
One little boy was having a big time shooting paper wads across the room with a miniature catapult. Meanwhile, Presser showed parts of helmets and armor that included heraldry markings, “so you could tell your friend from your foe,” he said.
SCA members make pieces of armor with mild steel, stainless steel or aluminum, he said. He prefers mild steel, he said, because it’s easier to work with.
“The armor is real, but we don’t use real weapons,” he said.
For example, they use rattan in making their swords, he said. Some SCA members collect real weapons, but don’t use them in competitions, he said. Chain mail and leather working displays were also in the room, and some SCA members were using looms to weave fabrics.
Presser has been in the SCA for three years.
“I find it as a creative outlet,” he said. “I’m an engineer at work. By day I sit at a desk.”
The SCA has a lot of history buffs, he said.
“We’re all kind of nerdy in that way,” he said. “We’re drawn to each other.”
In one of the game rooms, Awilda Lassalle of Copperas Cove said her daughter, Alanis, was playing Nintendo with her brother, Julian, while their father, Juan, watched.
Earlier, the children played pingpong and shot pool, she said.
“They found this room and my son is trying to win first place,” she said. “He likes it.”
Lugo said a lot of people came through during the afternoon. Whether or not the recreation center makes this a regular event depends on what people want, she said.