Temple Fire & Rescue responded at 11:20 a.m. Thursday to a structure fire at 1505 S Third St., spokesman Santos Soto III said.
“Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from the exterior of the residence,” Soto said. “Crews making entry quickly extinguished a fire in the bedroom located at the back of the house.”
Two adult residents were inside the residence during the incident, but called emergency services after they began to smell smoke inside. Both individuals exited the home safely without injury, and several pets were rescued by firefighters upon arrival.
The department called the incident under control at 11:52 a.m., and all eight units and 21 personnel cleared the scene at 12:48 p.m.
No working smoke alarms were located in the structure, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the fire marshal’s office, Soto said.
Four adults, two children and a number of pets are now displaced.