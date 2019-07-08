Gunshots allegedly fired at two Temple homes over the holiday weekend are under investigation.
The Temple Police Department received a shots fired call at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South 55th Street, spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
Officers saw damage to the house that seemed to be caused by gunshots. Four apparent bullet holes were found. Two went through windows and lodged in walls. No one was injured.
Shots were reported early July 4 at about 1:07 a.m.
Officers went to the 1000 block of South 43rd Street, where the caller said three gunshots were heard and damage occurred to their property, according to Weems.
Evidence of a shooting was found by officers, but no one was injured.
Officers found damage to a gas meter, window and a tire on a vehicle, Weems said.
No suspect was identified in either case, both of which are under investigation.
Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.