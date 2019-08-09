Traffic on north State Highway 317 in Temple is closed due to an early morning crash involving a truck tractor trailer and an SUV.
The location is 11000 Block of SH 317 (between Airport Road and Little Mexico Road), a news release said. The driver of the SUV was extricated by firefighters and transported with life-threatening injures by Temple EMS. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, the report said.
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route as the highway is expected to be closed for approximately the next four hours.
Temple Police are investigating the crash. Temple Fire & Rescue responded with five units. The call was dispatched at 5:26 a.m., the first unit arrived at 5:34 a.m., the report said.