BELTON — The head of the Texas Education Agency will discuss the Legislature’s effects on public education on Wednesday.
Mike Morath, the TEA commissioner, will be the featured speaker at the Central Texas Education Summit.
The event is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will be held in the McLane Great Hall at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Bawcom Student Union, near MLK and University drives.
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, Temple Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Solutions of Central Texas are hosting it, according to a news release.
“Commissioner Mike Morath … will update the community on the state of education in Texas,” a news release said. “He will also review recent legislation and how it may impact Central Texas.”
The biggest measure affecting school districts across the Lone Star State is House Bill 3 — the comprehensive school finance and property tax reform legislation that Gov. Greg Abbott signed in June. HB 3 will boost public education funding by $6.5 billion and use $5.1 billion to lower school district tax rates.
The Temple and Belton independent school districts have crafted their 2019-20 budgets around the new law.
One new requirement in HB 3 is that districts receiving additional state funds must spend 30 percent of that increase on compensation for full-time employees who are not administrators.
“The legislative requirements attached to House Bill 3 happen to match some of the needs of Temple ISD,” Temple school board president Dan Posey said. “This being additional support for pre-kindergarten programming and staff compensation.”
HB 3 will boost Temple ISD’s revenues by more than $7 million for the upcoming school year.
Belton ISD is estimating that it will be able to lower its maintenance and operations tax rate.
“The biggest result from House Bill 3 is that Belton ISD’s (maintenance and operations) tax rate is going to be decreased,” Belton ISD Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Land said. “Under the House Bill 3 passage, the Belton ISD tax rate will be reduced to $1.06 — which is about an 8.69 percent decrease or, in terms of raw dollars, a 10-cent decrease over the current tax rate.”