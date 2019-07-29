Temple Police are searching for possible suspects involved in the apparent desecration of a small family cemetery.
At about 4:45 p.m. Sunday, officers answered a criminal mischief call at a private family gravesite near South 31st Street and FM 93, spokesman Cody Weems said.
Officers observed what appeared to be two grave plots that had been excavated by a trench digger. The excavation consisted of the dirt removal from the graves.
The contents of the plots, including what appeared to be human remains, were disturbed, Weems said. The remains were placed back in the graves.
The vandalism was found when a Bell County Sheriff’s Department work crew was cleaning up the cemetery. The Temple Police Department was then contacted and investigators went to the location.
The cleanup was organized because the Bell County Historical Commission is working to have the cemetery designated as a historical site, commission officials said.
Officers couldn’t find any suspects or physical evidence, and it was unknown if anything was missing from the gravesites.
Police are asking anyone with any information about this case to call the department at 254-298-5500.
An offense involving criminal mischief is a state jail felony if the damage is done at a place of worship, human burial location, public monument or a community center, according to the Texas Penal Code. If convicted, a person may be sentenced from 180 days to two years and fined up to $10,000.