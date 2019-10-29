Recognition of the military, veterans and the area people who combine to make this area “The Great Place” were key themes Tuesday at the 35th annual Military Appreciation Luncheon at a crowded Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.
Veterans, military service members and future soldiers all were recognized by speakers during the event. Thirteen area Vietnam veterans were honored at the luncheon.
The celebration, with hundreds of participants, included speakers such as local officials, leadership at Fort Hood — known in Army circles as “The Great Place” — and the Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.
Brig. Gen. Darren Werner, stationed at Fort Hood, described the combination of soldiers, veterans and the “wonderful” people of this area holding events such as the luncheon as what makes it “The Great Place.”
Bush — a native Texan and the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and his wife, Columba — serves as the chairman of the Texas Veterans Land Board.
“There have been many young Americans who have fought and died in every American conflict,” Bush said. “Because of their courage, we are safe, and because of their conviction, we are free. It is all together fitting and appropriate that we take time out of our busy schedule to honor them.”
The event drew local veterans, soldiers actively serving at Fort Hood and members of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps groups from Temple and Belton high schools.
Adam Dlugas of the Belton High School JROTC program said he plans on entering the military in six months. He said the luncheon was a good time for him to learn more about what he might soon face.
“I really enjoy (JROTC), and it has opened a lot of doors for me,” Dlugas said. “I was talking to (a veteran) and he was telling me how he entered the military when he was 17 years old, and that is what I am trying to do, so we had a big conversation about that.”
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said it was important to honor recognize those who are planning on joining the military.
“I want to say thank you to the young men and women that are cadets, in our high school and in our college, who are aspiring to serve in our country as service members,” Shine said.
Jimmy Douglas, post commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1820 in Temple, said he enjoyed talking to students who aspire to have military careers.
For Douglas, a Vietnam veteran, one of the most important parts of the event was the handing out of Vietnam War commemoration lapel pins to fellow Vietnam veterans. He said he appreciated this move by the Temple Chamber of Commerce and others at the event because many Vietnam veterans didn’t receive warm receptions upon coming home.
“(I like) that this event is showing appreciation,” Douglas said. “I am a Vietnam vet and we didn’t get that when we got home. Having someone show that they appreciate your service, your status and that your are here is important.”
Patriotic music was performed at the event by the 36th Infantry Division Heart of Texas Brass quintet. Members of the Temple High School Polyfoniks sang patriotic songs.