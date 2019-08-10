About 1,700 Temple school students received free backpacks Saturday at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club.
Gil Hollie, afterschool program coordinator for Temple schools, said this was the 15th year for Backpack Buddies. Those in support of the community event included the Rev. Tim Cartwright, local outreach pastor of Temple Bible Church; Brett Williams, executive director of RWYC; and Jeff Stegall, club director of RWYC.
A lot of different groups came together for the event, Stegall said, including the churches that provided the backpacks.
Cartwright and his team took care of outdoor attractions, including hotdogs, inflatables, games and a free book for every child.
“This is our third year,” Cartwright said. “We just wanted to come alongside the backpack community and give the kids something to do.”
Williams said the youth club was only one piece of the overall puzzle.
“A big part of what Ralph Wilson Youth Club was founded on is giving back to the community, and really taking care of kids that need to be taken care of,” he said. “This is a highly productive event, plus it allows the kids to see the facility.”
He said the pavilion, where children played basketball, ga-ga ball, ring toss and other games, was completed in May.
“On a day like this it serves its purpose,” he said. “It makes it possible for the kids to play outside in the middle of the day.”
Under the pavilion, Deneen Kanne of Temple watched over three of her grandchildren: Rylan Sanchez, 4; Caleb Sanchez, 6; and Aiden Webb, 12. She said her daughter, Amanda Sanchez, was in the gym trying to get the children registered.
“I think this is a great thing,” she said.