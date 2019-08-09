Michael Kiefer, the new medical center director for the Central Texas Veterans’ Health Care System in Temple, had an opportunity Thursday to meet local VA staff and local residents.
Jeffery Milligan, VA Heart of Texas Health Care Network director, said in a release that Kiefer’s sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the health care system, the employees, volunteers and, most importantly, the veterans the Central Texas system serves.
Kiefer is a retired Army colonel with more than 28 years of service, with an emphasis in health care leadership.
Over the next few weeks, Kiefer will be traveling to the clinics and medical centers that make of the Central Texas system. This system provides care to veterans in 39 counties.
Central Texas Veterans’ Health Care System is composed of two major medical centers in Temple and Waco, a large outpatient clinic in Austin, and five community-based outpatient clinics in Brownwood, College Station, Cedar Park, LaGrange and Palestine, plus a Clinic Annex in Temple and a Joint Veterans Administration/Department of Defense Sleep Center in Killeen.
Kiefer’s previous VA health care experience includes serving as the medical center director of the Amarillo VA Health Care System, acting director of the VA Heart of Texas Health Care Network, and the medical center director of the West Texas VA Health Care System in Big Spring.
Kiefer also served as the regional chief of staff of the Northern Regional Medical Command in Fort Belvoir, Va.; commander of the Weed Army Medical Center in Fort Irwin, Calif.; regional chief of staff of the Pacific Regional Medical Command at Trippler Army Medical Center, Hawaii; and chief of staff of the Carl L. Darnall Army Medical Center in Fort Hood.
Certified through the American College of Healthcare Executives, Kiefer holds a master’s degree from Baylor University and a bachelor’s degree from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.
“Michael has an exceptional background and possesses the leadership, knowledge and skills necessary to successfully lead the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System into the future,” Milligan said.
Kiefer’s appointment was effective July 21.