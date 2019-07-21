The body of a man in his mid-20s was recovered Sunday at Temple Lake Park after a possible drowning, Temple Fire and Rescue spokesman Thomas Pechal said.
Temple Police are currently investigating the incident.
Various emergency responders were at Temple Lake Park searching for a swimmer who went underwater at about 4:57 p.m., Pechal said.
Agencies working the call included the Temple Police, Texas Parks & Wildlife game wardens, the Bell County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Temple Fire & Rescue, Morgan's Point Resort Fire Department, the Morgan's Point Resort Police Department and Temple EMS.