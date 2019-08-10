AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen and AdventHealth Rollins Brook in Lampasas have announced Dr. Umad Ahmad as the new chief medical officer for the two hospitals.
“Dr. Ahmad has been a very active as a member of the AdventHealth Cardiology team for 10 years,” said Kevin Roberts, president and CEO of AdventHealth Central Texas and AdventHealth Rollins Brook. “During that time, he has impacted the growth and development of that department by serving as its Chief Medical Director. He has also served as the President of our medical staff. We are truly blessed to have him join our executive team.”
As chief medical officer, Ahmad will oversee the functions related to physicians and patient care for both AdventHealth Central Texas and AdventHealth Rollins Brook including medical staff services, credentialing, compliance with accrediting bodies, patient satisfaction, infection control and other quality of care measures. He is replacing Dr. Don Daniels, who is returning to full-time academic clinical practice with Baylor Scott & White. Daniels served as chief medical officer at AdventHealth for 10 years.
“AdventHealth is experiencing a lot of positive growth.” said Ahmad, “I am very honored to be given the opportunity to join their executive team and to work with them to expand our network and provide whole-person care in Central Texas.”
Ahmad is certified in cardiology and nuclear cardiology and has more than 20 years of medical experience. During that time, he served as chief resident and fellow at Cornell University/Brooklyn Hospital Centre in Brooklyn, N.Y., and as vice chief of cardiology and attending physician and section chief of cardiology for Baylor Scott & White Waco Division.
Ahmad came to the Central Texas area in 2009. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, and is a member of the Clinical Staff Organization.
He lives in Temple with his wife and two children.