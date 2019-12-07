Primrose Schools, a national system of private preschools, will open a new location this spring at 6746 W. Adams Ave., operating partner and franchise owner Jo McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin, who began her career with Primrose Schools as an assistant teacher at Texas’ first location, also has experience working as a lead teacher, office assistant, director and area director before leaving for a role at their corporate office.
She spent 14 years working in their corporate office as a school business consultant and training specialist before transitioning to her current occupation as an operating partner in August 2018.
“Teaching and mentoring to give back to their community and church is a priority for ... Jo,” Primrose Schools wrote on its website. “As their former school business consultant, she witnessed firsthand the exemplary approach to Primrose’s outstanding education, the accredited curriculum and character development program that their schools implement daily.”
McLaughlin will partner with Pratiksha Rigley and Noel Rigley in Primrose School’s expansion to the Temple area. Their ownership team has 60 years of collective Primrose experience.
“Who children become is as important as what they know, is a belief that is at the core of our balanced learning approach,” the team said in a release. “Our exclusive early learning approach balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion.”
McLaughlin firmly believes Primrose School’s “curriculum represents the best for young students” and noted how “the culture matched her values and leadership beliefs.”