BELTON — Musicians will be drumming to the beat on Thursday as part of Drum Corps International Central Texas.
The competition, which features drums corps from across the country, will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at Belton High School’s Tiger Field, 600 Lake Road.
The event is part of the 2019 summer tour that includes more than shows in 37 states with 45 drum corps on the road to World Championship Finals in Indianapolis on Aug. 10. Texas groups from Midland, Houston and Austin are among the competitors.
Austin-based Genesis will practice Wednesday at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St.
DCI Central Texas will include seven groups of competitors, starting with Midland-based Compass at 7:10 p.m.
Guardians, from Houston, will perform at 7:21 p.m., followed by Jersey Surf from Camden County, N.J. at 7:39 p.m. and Genesis at 7:57 p.m.
Music City from Nashville, Tenn., will perform at 8:15 p.m., followed by Madison Scouts from Madison, Wis., at 8:33 p.m. and Spirit of Atlanta at 8:51 p.m.
An encore is scheduled just after 9 p.m. and scores from the competition will be announced at 9:34 p.m.
Tickets range from $28-$38. Visit https://www.dci.org/events/2019-dci-central-texas for information.