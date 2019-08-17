Recycling and pollution prevention will be a couple of the topics discussed at Keep Temple Beautiful Eco Lunch and Learn on Wednesday.
David Greer, manager of the public education sector of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, will be the guest speaker.
The event will be noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at The Hub, 7 S. Second St., downtown Temple.
Green will discuss statewide pollution prevention, recycling programs, household hazardous waste and television and computer recycling and share with the audience what they can do as individuals.
Business and government entities can learn what’s required of them, said Tanya Gray, Keep Temple Beautiful executive director.
Recycling electronics can be tricky.
“Computers have a value when it comes time to recycle them and most retailers and communities have opportunities to recycle those computers, but if they don’t most manufacturers offer mail back opportunities,” Green said.
Televisions are not that simple.
Manufacturers have a responsibility to provide for collection, but most of the TV manufacturers today are not the same companies that built the big bulky sets, he said.
A formula uses a weight threshold TV manufacturers have to collect in a given year in order to sell their goods the next year.
“The easiest way to meet that designated weight is to do recycling collections in large metropolitan areas,” Green said.”Unfortunately, it has become more difficult to recycle in more rural areas.”
The state has authorized about 250 Household Hazardous Waste collection events for the year, which are great avenues for communities to use to keep hazardous waste out of the local landfills.
In 2015, a statewide study on recycling used the total volume of municipal solid waste to determine that about 19 percent of municipal waste is recycled, he said.
Green will be talking about Senate Bill 649, which passed in the most recent Texas legislative session and requires an additional study that looks at the promotion of recyclable materials in the U.S.
The intention of the study is to determine the amount of recyclable materials that are generated and used in the state and to identify the potential for generating other materials that can be used through additional business development, Green said.
To register for the lunch, email tanya@keeptemplebeautiful.org or call 254-493-4000 by Tuesday.
Lunch will be provided at no cost, but seating is limited.