TEMPLE — The city of Temple will hold a household hazardous waste collection event Saturday at the Temple Service Center, 3210 E. Ave. H.
The event, which will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature representatives from Waste Management-Temple Landfill, Temple Iron and Metal and the Central Texas Council of Government.
Residents of Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba counties are encouraged to bring items that require a more appropriate disposal than their typical garbage collection services.
“This annual household hazardous waste collection is an opportunity for residents to dispose of household hazards properly,” Lisa Sebek, Temple’s recycling manager for solid wastes, said in a press release. “The event offers a better alternative to throwing the materials in your household garbage to be disposed of in the landfill, or have the potential of igniting and causing a fire in the garbage truck.”
Household items including tiles, toilets, ovens, drain cleaners, polishes, ammonia, paints, stains, varnishes, paint thinners, paint removers and aerosol spray cans are among the accepted items.
Other chemical compounds such as pesticides, herbicides, insect repellents, fungicides and pool chemicals will be collected.
Automotive batteries, used oil, oil filters, gasoline, transmission fluid, brake fluid, antifreeze and passenger tires will be taken as well. However, passenger tires will be capped to eight per attendee. Each tire over the limit will have a mandatory $1 surcharge. Tires with a 21.5-inch rim dimension or larger will not be accepted.
The collection service, funded by Waste Management-Temple Landfill and CTCoG, also will extend its service to old or broken electronic items.
Individuals who elect to bring any of these items to the event will be asked to remain in their cars with their ignition turned off after entering the collection’s “hot zone.”
Residents are prohibited from bringing infectious and medical wastes, biological and radioactive materials, compressed gas cylinders, ammunition, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and explosives.