The Temple Health and Bioscience District offers a monthly Lunch and Learn webinar series, featuring notable industry speakers, as a resource for entrepreneurs, startups, researchers, and health-related professionals.
For those who cannot attend in person, bioscience district webinars are free and easily accessible online or via phone. The calendar on the bioscience district website will include some of the Lunch and Learn webinar topics and dates.
The next Lunch and Learn will feature Abbas Dhilawala, chief technology officer with Galen Data, a cloud platform built for medical devices.
The webinar will be noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the Bioscience District Facility at 1802 S. First St., Temple.
Deadline to register is Monday, July 29, at tamia@templebioscience.org.
Aging populations, rising chronic diseases, global pandemics and costs are some of the biggest challenges in the health care system, Dhilawala said. Better data collection, intelligent analysis, and utilization of cloud-based technologies can help address some of the challenges in terms of security, privacy, cost and time.
The Temple Health and Bioscience District is one of two sites to live stream the Texas Health CoLab’s monthly learning series from Dell Medical School.
“These are great opportunities to learn from people at the top of their game,” said Tami Annable, executive director of the Bioscience District. “We need more people locally to take advantage of these discussions.”
The live streams are held once a month.
On July 25, Jason Storck will talk about “Key Issues for Health Care Startups in Employment Law Compliance.”
Topics over the past several months have included: Constructive Disruption in the Health Care Sector: How to Succeed; In Vitro Diagnostics: Development & Regulatory Pathways; Developing Your Brand Persona; Health Data: Don’t be Creepy with your Tech; Corporate Transactions for Early Stage Companies; and Health, Design & Business: Design Thinking for Health Innovation.
For information on the Lunch & Learn and Texas Health CoLab’s monthly learning series from Dell Medical School, contact Annable at 254-935-3963.