Five temporary Lake Belton park closures are planned for this week for repairs to roads and boat ramps, a lake official said.
Beginning Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will temporarily close Belton Lakeview, Rogers and Miller Springs parks for one day each to repair roads.
The north boat ramp parking at Temple Lake Park also will close temporarily, Corps spokesman Clayton Church said.
Construction crews will be striping and placing stop blocks in the parking lots. If the contractor is able to complete work sooner, the road will be opened, Church said.
Construction will alternative at each park Monday through Friday.
For more information, contact the Corps’ lake office at 254-939-2461.