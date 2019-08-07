A Temple-based lawyer was appointed to the State Securities Board, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.
Melissa Tyroch, a Belton resident, will serve on the board that registers securities offered and sold in Texas, and oversees firms and individuals selling securities or providing investment advice to Texans. Her term will expire on Jan. 20, 2025.
Abbott also named banker Wally Kinney of Comfort chair of the board.
Tyroch is a partner at Tyroch Boyd PLLC, a Temple-based law firm. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and a fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. She is president of the Altrusa International Foundation of Temple, member and former board member of Altrusa International of Temple Inc., and a former board member of Leadership Temple.
In addition, she is a member of the Bell County Youth Fair Scholarship Committee, a class agent for the Texas A&M Class of 2003, team lead of the United Way of Central Texas Citizens Review Committee, and a volunteer for Lakewood Elementary PTA.
Tyroch received a bachelor of science in political science from Texas A&M University, a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech School of Law, and a master of business administration from Texas A&M University – Central Texas in Killeen.