Brides-to-be flocked to the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center on Sunday afternoon for the 2019 Bridal Showcase, a mixture of wedding-day glamour and practicality.
Stephanie Dowell of Belton, one of 10 women who drew a chance in the Lastovica Jewelers Diamond Dig, came up with the winning token and was awarded about a third-carat diamond.
“I didn’t even expect to be able to participate, let alone win,” Dowell said. “My heart’s going like a thousand miles per hour.”
She took her engagement ring off and put it in her pocket before digging in the confetti-filled bin, she said. She didn’t know what she would do with the diamond, but said she might have a custom band made for it.
She has been engaged to Daniel Wiebe, a firefighter and paramedic in Georgetown, for about a year, Dowell said. They haven’t set a wedding date yet. She was also a vendor at the showcase for Hill Country Body Contouring, which helps clients “lose inches, getting brides ready for their big day,” she said.
The high point of the afternoon was the wedding gown fashion show. Silvia Copenhaver, owner of Main Street Bridal in Belton, said she had 16 models in the show and that they had to make about three dress changes.
“Lace gowns are still very popular in our area, and long-sleeved A-line gowns,” Copenhaver said.
Colored gowns, like blush, are in and so are deep plunges, she said. For conservative brides, she said, the open front in those gowns is filled with lace for the church ceremony. When the brides go to the reception, they can pull the lace out, for a more risqué look, she said.
Shelby Dragoo of Austin and formerly of Troy, accompanied by her grandmother, Sarah Dragoo and her stepmother, Kim Dragoo, said they were mostly looking at wedding venues. She and Joe Mills, formerly of Belton, got engaged in January and plan to be wed in October 2020.
Brooklyn Simmons of Temple, a student at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, said she and Adam Charanza haven’t announced their engagement, but plan to be wed on May 30, 2020. Her mother, Trisa Simmons and grandmother, Ann Wilson, were helping her look at gowns, food, films and confetti rentals, she said.
Gabrielle Copenhaver, a previous model at the showcase and the daughter of Silvia Copenhaver, got engaged to Tyler Bludau of Austin on Saturday. She said they were thinking of a wedding in the spring of 2021.
Angelica Hernandez of Temple was accompanied by her mother, Linda Hernandez.
“What she’s getting out of this … is the opportunity to gather information so she can find a vendor who does it all for her so she can just enjoy the day,” her mother said.
Angelica Hernandez and Austin Brickhouse of Temple were engaged last Sunday, and the possible wedding date is October 2021. Hernandez said Brickhouse took her to Frankfort, Maine, for what she thought was just a scavenger hunt.
“Toward the end, he knelt down,” she said. “I was really shocked.”
One of the food stations was for Narunya’s, a Thai restaurant on Central Avenue in Belton. Narunya Estrada, the owner, said it was their first time at the showcase, and that they sometimes host small pre-wedding parties. They serve rice, noodles, stir fry and curry.
“We make our own curry,” she said.
She also has a tea house, Tea Luck, next door to the restaurant, which serves bubble tea and dessert. Her crew was giving out tea samples.
Jeff Cartwright of Temple welcomed brides-to-be to his Movie Prodigy booth. He does wedding videos and photography, he said. He also does videos for a lot of businesses, he said.
Laurie Lingo of Salado was promoting Rustic Acres Event Center in Belton. The venue includes an outdoor ceremony site and a 5,500 square foot building, she said.
“We try to keep it simple so people can make their own mark on it,” she said.