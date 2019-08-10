FORT HOOD — Mortarmen and forward observers from 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division honed their craft Thursday firing live rounds down range at Fort Hood.
The training focused on qualifying with a mortar using high-explosive rounds with target locations radioed in by forward observers hidden in the tree line almost a mile away. Working cohesively as a team, the soldiers conducted day and nighttime training.
The rounds have a 70-meter kill radius on impact, making it a dominant force for a commander’s disposal, but also demonstrating how communication is key to completing any mission, according to soldiers involved in the training.
“Forward observers are the first to see the enemy and the first ones to know where we are firing the rounds at. The ability to be able to call for fire, to observe the target, to plan fires in support of a maneuver is crucial for troopers successfully completing their mission and whatever task they have at hand,” said Capt. Brandon Eans, the battalion fire support officer for 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment.
The mortar’s mission is to provide close and immediate indirect fire support. The soldiers Thursday were using 120mm mortars fired on top of a stationary track vehicle, known as the M1064 Mortar Carrier. Mortarmen can target and fire effectively in less than two minutes, with a range of 7,200 meters, officials said.
For troopers who are new to the battalion, such as Pfc. Thomas Perry, the training gives the opportunity to learn specific responsibilities within each task in a real-life environment, instead of a simulator.
“It’s pretty cool to be out here and get a real sense of what we actually do in our job. It’s also interesting to see how the rounds actually work in real life,” Perry said.
Non-commissioned and commissioned leaders spoke of the significance of sharing practical knowledge and expertise.
“The mortar community has a lot of knowledge to pass down,” said Sgt. 1st Class William Binder, with the squadron’s Blackhawk Troop. “At the end of the day, each trooper has learned and done their job to make sure that we can go out and execute our mission anywhere and at any time.”