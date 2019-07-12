A Temple woman reported Thursday she was a victim of theft after she allegedly became a scam victim.
The woman, who lived in the 4300 block of Cactus Trail, had an email that someone used her Amazon account to make fraudulent purchases, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said Friday.
During a call to customer service, the woman was connected with a person who told her to buy several gift cards of varying amounts and the issue could be resolved. She bought the cards for a total of $3,100 and gave the card numbers to the person on the phone.
By giving the numbers to the person, the victim gave the suspect the ability to take money from the cards and put it another account, Weems said.
The case is active.