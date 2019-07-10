TROY — The wife of a Troy Police officer died Monday when she succumbed to her injuries from a two-vehicle crash.
Tatiana Desir Wolff, 50, of Moody — the wife of Troy Sgt. Kim Wolff — died after she was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
“He’s absolutely devastated,” Troy Police Chief Gary O. Smith said Wednesday.
Wolff was on duty at the time the crash happened and had no clue it involved his wife until he was notified, according to Smith.
“The DPS (Texas Department of Public Safety) did an outstanding job in the situation and stayed with him until his family could get there,” Smith said.
The crash happened at 10:02 a.m. more than three miles north of Temple, DPS Sgt. Dave Roberts said Wednesday.
A 2007 Honda passenger driven by Wolff was going southbound when it drove into the northbound side to pass another southbound vehicle. A 2012 Chevrolet passenger car, going northbound, drove into the path of the Chevrolet and the vehicles collided head-on, Roberts said.
The driver of the Chevrolet was Earl Johns, 37, of Moody, but his injuries were not incapacitating. A passenger in the Chevrolet, Clara Nail, 63, of Moody, had incapacitating injuries. Both Johns and Nail were taken to the hospital.
No charges were filed, according to Roberts’ report.
Funeral services for Wolff will be at 10 a.m. on July 20 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. July 19 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home, 506 N. 38th St., in Killeen.