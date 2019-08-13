Lubbock Police are asking for the public's help in finding Brett Anthony Garza and David Wayne Hampton, who are sought in connection with the disappearance of Celestino Rodriguez from Slaton.
Rodriguez, 79, was the subject of a Silver Alert which was discontinued Aug. 3. His car, a white 2014 Chrysler 200, was found in Milam County on County Road 264’s bridge over the Little River. The bridge is known as the Sugarloaf Mountain Bridge.
Rodriguez was last seen at 120 W. Edward in Slaton, in Lubbock County, at 11 a.m. on Aug. 3, according to the alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
He was described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and gray hair. He weighs about 212 pounds and is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall.
Lubbock Police ask anyone with information about either Garza or Hampton, or their whereabouts, to call the Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous.