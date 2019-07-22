BELTON — The intersection of Chaparral and East Trimmier roads in southeast Bell County will soon become a four-way stop.
The Bell County Commissioners Court on Monday unanimously approved the installation of two stop signs and two signs warning drivers of the stop on East Trimmier.
Two stop signs and warning signs already exist at the intersection; both are located on Chaparral Road. The rural intersection is located southeast of Killeen city limits.
“This is what we’re proposing to do to improve the safety of this intersection: Add approaches and the stop (signs), making it all the way a four-way stop,” County Engineer Bryan Neaves said.
The signs warning drivers of the four-way stop will be placed about 500 to 700 feet before the intersection.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson — whose Precinct 2 includes this intersection — said a hill in the Chaparral-East Trimmier makes it difficult for drivers to see they are approaching an intersection.
Nettie Boales, who lives near the intersection, spoke to commissioners in favor of the installing the new stop signs.
“I travel this route, and it scares me. When cars are coming south on East Trimmer, they are not going slow — they are going pretty fast,” she said, adding that she has seen a handful of car accidents at the intersection. “It’s just a freeway for those people coming south on East Trimmier.”
Neaves said the speed limit is 55 miles per hour on the roads.
A Jan. 28, 2015, traffic study of the intersection showed that between 1,606 and 3,966 cars travel along each section of Chaparral and East Trimmer Roads.
Commissioner Russell Schneider and Bell County Judge David Blackburn said traffic has likely increased in the four years since the traffic study was conducted.